Acclaimed playwright Edward Albee dies at 88

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee has died in suburban New York City at age 88.

Albee challenged theatrical convention in masterworks such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "A Delicate Balance."

Personal assistant Jackob Holder says Albee died Friday at his home on Long Island. No cause of death has been given.

Albee had been arguably America's greatest living playwright after the deaths of Arthur Miller and August Wilson in 2005.

Sharp-tongued humor and dark themes were the hallmarks of Albee's style. In more than 25 plays Albee skewered such mainstays of American culture as marriage, child-rearing, religion and upper-class comforts.