Canyon Springs offense takes off in win over Sunrise Mountain

When the Canyon Springs starting quarterback went down in the first game of the season, running back Diamonte Burton stepped up in the emergency situation.

Three weeks later Burton is looking like one of the best passers in the city.

The junior threw for 364 yards and five touchdowns, and added another touchdown on the ground, in Canyon Springs’ 33-27 win over Sunrise Mountain Friday night.

“On film teams were starting to see how Diamonte runs the ball — I mean he was our starting running back to start the year,” said Canyon Springs coach Gus McNair. “Now we have really been working on his passing game and he can throw the ball really well.”

Standing only 5-foot-7, Burton isn’t built like a quarterback but his arm and athleticism have propelled the Pioneers to a 3-1 record. Burton has led the team in both passing and rushing yards in nearly every game.

“He’s just so fast and he makes good decisions,” McNair said.

After averaging only 13.6 points per game in the first three games, Canyon Springs finally got the production that McNair has been looking for.

“It’s great,” McNair said. “The last few weeks the defense has been our backbone, and this week the offense stepped it up and played much better.”

Next week the Pioneers host the undefeated Basic Wolves.

The loss is Sunrise Mountain's third straight and drops the Miners to 1-3.