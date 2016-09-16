Cheyenne grabs first victory with upset against Cimarron-Memorial

Cheyenne High’s Corwin Bush plunged into the end zone with four minutes left in the game, leaving the Desert Shields an extra point from tying the game.

After an 0-3 start to the season Cheyenne didn’t want the tie.

Coach David Cochran called Bush’s number one more time, and he ran into the end zone to give Cheyenne a 22-21 lead and its first win of the season over Cimarron-Memorial Friday night.

“Coach (Cochran) made the decision,” said Gerald Robinson, Cheyenne’s defensive coordinator. “We were on the road needing a win, so we looked at each other and we were like, 'Let's do it.’”

The Spartans were able to drive the length of the field for a game-winning field goal attempt, but the kick sailed wide right.

Bush not only scored the game-winning points but had a big game receiving as well. The senior finished with seven catches for 114 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Matthew LaBonte completed 12-of-25 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Cheyenne’s defense stepped up in the second half, shutting out the Spartans and forcing two interceptions.

After earning their first win of the year, the Desert Shields will look for another as they take a trip to winless Western next week.