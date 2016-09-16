Henderson seeks input on city’s comprehensive plan

Henderson officials are asking residents for feedback on the comprehensive plan that will guide the growth and development of the city for the next 20 years.

With nearly 300,000 residents, Henderson is Nevada’s second largest city and is expected to gain 100,000 more residents within the next 20 years, officials said.

“Input from the community has been vital in shaping our long-term vision for the future,” Stephanie Garcia-Vause, Community Development and Services director said.

Input gathered from residents through Sept. 30 will be added in the draft plan before it is finalized and presented to the mayor and City Council.

