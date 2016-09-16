Legacy rides Turner, stifling defense to 27-10 win at Coronado

Legacy senior running back Sam Turner scored three of Longhorns' four touchdowns tonight in a 27-10 win against host Coronado, helping the program improve its record to 3-0 for the second time in school history.

Turner had 20 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and added two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown, as Legacy’s defense held the Coronado Cougars to just 125 yards of total offense.

“I just worked hard and let my line do the blocking in front of me,” Turner said. “I’m just happy to get this win for the team.”

The first half was a defensive battle as Legacy's defense opened the game forcing a Coronado three-and-out on the Cougars’ first drive.

The Longhorns' first drive produced their only score of the opening half, a nine-play, 67-yard drive that concluded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Roberto Valenzuela to Turner, to take a 7-0 lead with 8:34 left in the opening quarter.

Another Coronado three-and-out put Legacy in position to score again, but a tipped pass from Valenzuela intended for DeAndre Caruthers in Cougar territory was picked off by Coronado's Dillon Stewart and returned 60 yards to the Legacy 18-yard-line.

A third consecutive three-and-out set up a 30-yard field goal attempt from Coronado kicker Gavin Wale, which split the uprights to cut the Longhorns' lead to 7-3 with 2:17 to play in the opening quarter.

Legacy's Caruthers muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Coronado recovered near midfield. But the Legacy defense stepped up again, forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over on downs on four plays.

Starting at their own 42-yard-line with 9:05 to play in the second quarter, Legacy was stalled by a holding penalty that negated a 30-yard rush by Turner.

The Longhorns were forced to punt, and the teams exchanged three-and-outs to end the first half. The Longhorn defense held Coronado to two first downs in the opening two quarters, one of them coming on the final play of the half.

Legacy opened the second half scoring with 4:03 to play, in the third quarter on a 17-yard run from Turner. Legacy kicker Skye Parker missed the extra point, and the Longhorns took a 13-3 lead.

Coronado fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Legacy inside the Cougar red zone.

A holding penalty negated a Turner fumble recovered by Legacy in the endzone, but the senior running back punched in a 1-yard rush to cap a five-play, 18-yard drive with 1:38 to play in the third quarter. Parker hit the extra point to put Legacy ahead 20-3.

The Coronado defense stepped up early in the fourth quarter, holding Turner and the Longhorns to a key three-and-out deep in their own territory.

After a punt with 9:10 left in the final quarter put the Cougars in Longhorn territory, Coronado quarterback Landon Rowland connected with tight end Ishmael Jones down for completions of 14 and 20 yards to move down the field as part of their longest drive of the game. Coronado converted a fourth down inside the Legacy 10 to avoid a turnover on downs, and, after a timeout, running back Riley Kimball scored on a 4-yard misdirection rush, and Wale booted the extra point through the uprights to make the score 20-10.

Legacy responded on the next drive to effectively put the game away, marching 65 yards on eight plays to the endzone, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Esau Corrujedo.

Legacy’s Marcellous McCoy picked off Rowland on the ensuing drive and Valenzuela took a knee to end the game.

Rowland finished 8-of-15 for 105 yards passing and an interception for Coronado, and Jones had five receptions for 62 yards. Valenzuela was 9-of-17 for 110 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

Legacy moves to 3-0 for the first time since 2009, when they finished 9-0.

“It was a goal for our seniors, they wanted to make history,” Legacy coach John Isola said. “But we felt like we left at least 21 points on the board, and feel like we have to get better.”