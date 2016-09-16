McAllister throws 6 touchdowns in Basic’s win over Clark

The Basic Wolves have shown off one of the fastest scoring offenses in the valley early in the season.

Friday night against Clark it took them only 14 seconds to get on the board, as Quison Owens took the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.

The Wolves didn’t stop there, as senior quarterback Aaron McAllister threw for 267 yards and six touchdowns in Basic’s 47-13 win.

“He is reading the field well and putting the ball where it needs to go,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said.

McAllister threw five touchdowns in the first half and the Wolves led 41-6 at the break.

DeShawn Eagles and Patrick Lustin each caught two touchdown passes, and Jordan Gallegos and Zack Grismanauskas caught a touchdown apiece.

With the win the Wolves move to 3-0 and have scored an average of 56 points per game.

That will be put to the test next Friday when they take on Canyon Springs’ tough defense.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Cahill said. “We’ve played them in the playoffs quite a few times and it’s always a battle. They are very well coached.”