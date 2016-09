Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest valley crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive after a crash with a car in the northwest valley this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 3:20 p.m. to Cheyenne Avenue and Shadow Peak Street, police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the intersection shut down about 4 p.m., but traffic was being allowed to pass through about 20 minutes later, Metro Lt. Corey Moon said.