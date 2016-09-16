Las Vegas Sun

September 16, 2016

NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer

Image

NASA / AP

This undated handout photo from NASA shows astronaut Kate Rubins aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit decorated by childhood cancer patients at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

HOUSTON — Some childhood cancer patients will chat Friday with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit they helped decorate.

NASA says astronaut Kate Rubins will wear the suit, dubbed "Courage," during a 20-minute chat Friday afternoon with patients from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Rubins has a degree in cancer biology. NASA says she will answer questions from the patients.

Three hand-painted suits have been created through the project that NASA says is designed "to raise awareness about the benefits of pairing art with medicine."

