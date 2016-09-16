PUC OKs grandfathering, resolves major issue in solar debate

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission has approved a deal that will restore older, more favorable rates to about 32,000 customers who installed or applied for a rooftop solar system before this year.

The commission's vote Friday seals a settlement between NV Energy, SolarCity, the state Bureau of Consumer Protection and the commission's staff.

Customers who signed up before a rate hike took effect this year will be "grandfathered" into lower rates for the next 20 years effective in December.

Commissioners raised rates for rooftop solar customers this year, saying it corrected a subsidy that non-solar customers were paying for those who had panels.

Solar companies that wanted to reverse the ruling failed to get a repeal measure on November's statewide ballot, and have since settled on the regulatory solution.