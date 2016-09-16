Ramp closure this weekend at Spaghetti Bowl freeway junction

The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning to close a freeway ramp at the largest freeway interchange in the state.

The department will close the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 to the southbound Interstate 15 ramp Friday night until Sunday morning. The lanes are in the busy Spaghetti Bowl interchange.

The 36-hour closure is needed to shift the ramp lanes east in preparation for an I-15 bridge demolition crossing Symphony Park Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. If not, they are told to use caution when traveling through the work zone.