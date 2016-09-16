Rap artist Max B has 75-year prison sentence cut to 20

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New York rap artist sentenced to 75 years in prison after a deadly robbery at a New Jersey hotel had his sentence cut by at least 55 years on Friday.

Max B, whose real name is Charly Wingate, was re-sentenced by Bergen County Judge James Guida to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, attorney John Latoracca said.

Wingate, who collaborated with rappers including French Montana, Cam'ron, and Jim Jones before he was jailed, was convicted in June 2009 of felony murder, armed robbery and other offenses in a September 2006 robbery in Fort Lee.

Prosecutors said Wingate, co-defendant Kevin Leerdam, and Wingate's ex-girlfriend — who took a plea deal and testified against the men — plotted to rob two men she had recently met. She received a 15-year sentence.

Wingate and Leerdam, both from Harlem, went to the victims' hotel room and demanded money before Leerdam opened fire. Leerdam received a life term plus 35 years after jurors found he fatally shot one of the victims.

Wingate fought for post-conviction relief after his previous attorney convinced him to go to trial rather than accept a plea bargain that offered a 10-year sentence, Latoracca said.

Wingate said in a statement that "this proceeding was not a question of my guilt or innocence, but about the bad advice, poor judgment, and overall ineffectiveness of my trial attorney."

Latoracca said Wingate will have to serve at least nine more years, unless his sentence is further reduced.

"It was basically a life sentence," Latoracca said. "Now it's just a matter of when for him before he returns to his family and friends and hopefully his career."