Sheriff: Hunter found Nevada woman’s body in shallow grave

ELKO — Authorities in Nevada say a 34-year-old woman whose body was found buried in a remote area in northeast Nevada had been reported missing by her boyfriend more than three weeks ago.

Elko County Undersheriff Ron Supp told the Elko Daily Free Press that Carmen Magallanes-Sanchez lived in the Ryndon area and had a young child who is now being cared for by relatives.

A cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed, but Supp said sheriff's homicide investigators have a person of interest in the case. He didn't provide details.

Supp says a hunter found the shallow grave just off of Mountain City Highway, about 30 miles north of Elko.

Supp says the Washoe County medical examiner identified the body using fingerprints.

Supp says Magallanes-Sanchez was reported missing Aug. 24.