Three TD night from Hargis lifts Foothill past Palo Verde

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Foothill High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Jack Reynolds, Brandon Hargis, and Justin Dunlap.

Even though the Foothill High football team had lost its last two games, coach Marty Redmond thought his squad had made some improvements.

Tonight, those improvements were rewarded with a 21-14 victory against visiting Palo Verde.

“Last week against Arbor View, we started to play better,” Redmond said. “That carried over to tonight’s game.”

Brandon Hargis scored all three of the Foothill touchdowns, catching two passes for scores from Jordan Wilson and rushing in about 35 yards for the other.

“Offensively, we executed a little bit better,” Redmond said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

