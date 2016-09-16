U.S. court orders hearing on Las Vegas police jury tampering claim

A federal appeals court is ordering a hearing of a Nevada prison inmate's claim that Las Vegas police intimidated a holdout juror into finding him guilty during his 2005 trial in a bar shooting case involving off-duty officers.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that a federal judge should hear evidence about the juror's report to the state court judge that a marked Las Vegas police car followed him for 7 miles as he drove to court during deliberations.

Manuel Tarango Jr. is serving 22 to 58 years in state prison in the 1999 bar shootout with off-duty officers that left one robber dead and several people wounded, including one police officer who was shot several times.

Tarango's lawyer, Ryan Norwood, says he welcomes the chance for a federal court hearing.