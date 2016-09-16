Valley beats Boulder City 34-21 to win first game since 2013

Many of the players on the Valley football team had never before experienced the emotions of winning a high school game. That changed tonight.

The Vikings snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 34-21 victory against visiting Boulder City in a back-and-forth showdown that wasn't decided until the end. Players celebrated with hugs and high-5s. Some took pictures in front of the scoreboard.

“This game meant everything to the kids, it was an experience they had never felt,” second-year Valley coach George Baker said. “I couldn’t be happier for them.”

David Smith and Iyen Medlock each rushed for first-quarter touchdowns to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead at the half.

But Boulder City returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a touchdown to tie the game at 14. Boulder City scored again in the third quarter for a 21-14 lead.

Led by Medlock, quarterback Sonny Gibson and wide receiver Tre Mack, Valley responded with 20 unanswered points to seal the upset, and the school’s first win since 2013.

Medlock started the momentum with a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Gibson found Mack for a 76-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive. Leading by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Medlock returned a Boulder City punt for a touchdown to ultimately seal the victory.

Baker said the team will celebrate on Friday night, but return to practice on Saturday. It plays Coronado next week.

“We have to get back to work right away tomorrow — we’re hoping to swing that momentum going into what will likely be a tough game.”