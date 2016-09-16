Las Vegas wins showdown with Centennial, improves to 3-0

The Las Vegas Wildcats football team surrendered a long touchdown pass to visiting Centennial less than two minutes into tonight’s game.

But the Las Vegas defense wouldn’t be denied, holding high-scoring Centennial off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter of a 24-21 victory.

Las Vegas led 24-7 entering the fourth quarter before Centennial “came roaring back,” Wildcats coach James Thurman said. Quarterback Jamaal Evans, who accounted for six touchdowns in his last game, connected with Savon Scarver for two scoring strikes in the final minutes to trim a comfortable double-digit lead to just three points.

“Our defense played lights out. That Evans kid is a stud and we weren’t going to let him beat us with his legs,” Thurman said.

While Evans passed for more than 300 yards, mostly to Scarver, he was limited to less than 50 rushing yards. Instead, it was Las Vegas players who had the long runs.

DiQuan Brown had touchdown runs of 60 and 50 yards for Las Vegas, and Quran Muhammed caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Zach Matlock to help Las Vegas improve to 3-0 on the season.

“That was a physical game. Our kids stuck them pretty good,” Thurman said. “There are going to be some sore kids on both sides tomorrow.”

