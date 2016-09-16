Virgin Valley extends winning streak with strong showing against Western

Virgin Valley extended its winning streak to three Friday night with a dominant 56-14 road win over Western.

The Bulldogs once again leaned on junior running back Jayden Perkins who ran for 158 yards and scored five total touchdowns in the first half before sitting out the second.

“Our boys took care of business tonight,” said Virgin Valley coach Yori Ludvigson. “It always makes me nervous when you’re supposed to win, but they came in and took care of it.”

Virgin Valley led 42-8 at halftime. Western’s losing streak is now at 49 games.

Quarterback Hogan Fowles threw one touchdown and ran one in from 45 yards out as well.

Ludvigson played mostly backups in the second half once the game was out of reach.

“The younger kids got to play in the second half, so that was good,” Ludvigson said. “It was good for the freshmen and sophomores.”

Following a loss to Cedar High of Utah to open the season, Virgin Valley has made quick work of all three of its in-state opponents and will take on Spring Valley next Friday.

“We took a step forward tonight,” Ludvigson said. “We played good all three phases of the game.”