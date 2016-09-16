Wingstop Player of the Week: Silverado back rushed for more than 100 yards, 2 TDs in first half

When Keikiokalani Misipeka carries the ball for the Silverado High football team, the senior running back’s motivation is simple: He’s determined to excel for his family.

“My dad always tells me to go beast-mode,” he said. “I run hard for the last name on my back, to make my family proud.”

Misipeka went beast-mode last week in a blowout win against Desert Oasis, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to win the Sun’s Wingstop Player of the Week award. Because Silverado was winning by the mercy rule of the running clock, he didn’t play in the second half.

Misipeka’s family is part of the reason for his success. He spent most of the summer training with his dad, who coaches at a junior college in Kansas. He returned to Silverado with more confidence.

Skyhawks’ coach Randall Cunningham, the former NFL great, did the rest.

“I fixed a couple of things for him with his stance. He went to work tonight,” Cunningham said last week. “That kid got it done tonight.”

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Misipeka came to Silverado last season from Hawaii, and after going through the ups and downs of getting adjusted to a new city and teammates, is starting to thrive.

He raves about Silverado’s offensive line and says Friday nights feel easier after practicing all week against the Skyhawks defense. Silverado has surrendered just six points in two games and the Skyhawks have a 2-0 record.

“I feel we have the best linebackers in the state,” Misipeka said of players such as Jordan Walker and Pekelo Solomon. “The speed and tempo they play with have really helped better my game.

Silverado hosts Faith Lutheran today in what many expect to be a closely contested game. It’s another chance for Misipeka and the Silverado defense to have a repeat performance.

Wingstop awards the player of the week with a $50 gift card and shirt.