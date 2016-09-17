2 killed, 2 arrested in crash on I-80 west of Reno

Two people have died and two others are in custody after a freeway crash in west Reno.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened Friday just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 80, west of McCarran Boulevard.

According to Lt. Kevin Honea, a Pontiac had pulled over when a pickup truck merged onto the freeway at high speed.

Honea says the truck plowed into the Pontiac.

Two passengers in the Pontiac had to be extricated. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Honea says the driver of the pickup was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence.

A passenger in the pickup fled the scene but authorities located him.

He is under arrest but it was not clear what charges he faces.