23-year-old Las Vegas man dead in motorcycle crash

Las Vegas police say a 23-year-old man has died after his motorcycle overturned.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Owens and Eastern avenues.

According to witnesses, the man was traveling above the speed limit and doing "wheelies" with his Kawasaki ZX-600 Motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle overturned onto its side for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclist made contact with the road surface and was rushed to the hospital for with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say this is the 77th traffic-related fatality they have reported this year.