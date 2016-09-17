Agencies band together to guard against child abductions in Las Vegas

The elaborate, imaginary scenario Friday morning involved the disappearance of a teenage girl from a Boulder City neighborhood, and after four days spent training in classrooms, local, state and federal officers were tasked with finding her.

The hands-on field exercise united about 50 representatives from 17 agencies that spent the week training with an FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, according to the federal agency’s local branch.

Training together will standardize response and information sharing among multiple agencies and jurisdictions that the cases might extend to, officials said.

In the past, child abduction response training would be department-centric, with each agency adopting its own methodologies, said Aaron Rouse, Las Vegas’ FBI special agent-in-charge.

“No one wants to see a child go unrecovered,” he said. “Especially if a child abduction happens.”

When somebody takes a child, whether it’s a parent or — on rare occasion — a stranger, the initial response is key to opening up the case and getting the most resourceful tips, Metro Police Deputy Chief Brett Zimmerman said.

Who was the last person to see the child? What was the child wearing? Is there an abductor description? Did anyone see a suspicious vehicle?, Zimmerman said.

The departments that trained this week will in the future meet regularly, which should help keep them in sync, Zimmerman said.

The missing-girl scenario exercised Friday was planned meticulously. Actors portrayed the parties involved and officers showed poise.

From a room at Boulder City’s City Hall, two investigators pressed a teen playing the role of the girl’s boyfriend. From his interview, it was determined the girl kept a cellphone and social media account secret from her parents.

Two girls, one of whom had dated her boyfriend in the past and had had an affair with a teacher in the teens’ high school, bullied her, the boyfriend told investigators. He appeared distraught.

Before the interview was over, media were ushered to a mobile command center where investigators gathered at a blocked-off neighborhood. Officers and volunteers streamed in and out of the large trailer, equipped with communication technology tools.

Information on the outcome of the fictional case was not immediately available Friday night, but officials stressed they would learn from mistakes.

“It’s important to let the community know that we are unified,” said Rouse, who was assigned to the FBI’s Las Vegas branch two weeks ago. “We are committed to a safe return of any child that is abducted and to keeping our community safe.”

He recommends parents download the FBI’s Child ID application available for Apple and Android devices.

The app allows parents to keep current photos of their children with detailed descriptive information on them, officials said. Having that information on hand facilitates response times.

Rouse recommends parents keep the most current information handy and to update no later than every six months. He emphasized one of modern law enforcement’s mantras to the community: “If you see something, say something” no matter how minute you might think your suspicion of a crime is.