Crews cleaning up chemical spill in North Las Vegas

Crews are cleaning up a chemical spill in North Las Vegas after a forklift hit a 50-gallon drum Saturday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the hazmat incident about 2:45 p.m. at 2580 W. Brooks Ave. near Simmons Street and Cheyenne Avenue, officials said. The industrial cleaner spill was contained.

Further information wasn't provided.