Indians’ Carrasco breaks hand in 1-0 win over Tigers

Another win, but another damaging injury Saturday for the Cleveland Indians.

Carlos Carrasco, the Indians' No. 2 starting pitcher, will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Detroit's Ian Kinsler on the second pitch of a 1-0, 10-inning victory over the Tigers.

"He's done for the year," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco, who sustained a non-displaced fracture of his pitching hand.

Using a major league record nine pitchers in a shutout of nine or more innings since at least 1913, Cleveland opened an eight-game lead over second-place Detroit.

"But it will make this more challenging, what we're trying to do," Francona said. "When we do it, it will feel all that much better."

The injury was the latest blow to the Indians, whose rotation is led by 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. No. 3 starter Danny Salazar has not pitched since Sept. 9 because of a strained right forearm and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

In addition, the Indians said Saturday that catcher Yan Gomes will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks because of a broken right wrist, an injury incurred when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday night while on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Akron.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, who appeared in only 11 games, had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder on Aug. 15.

Josh Tomlin has returned to the rotation after going winless in August. Mike Clevinger started Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

Francona and a team trainer immediately went to the mound after Carrasco was hit. The trainer worked with Carrasco to get the feeling back in his hand for several moments before the pitcher walked off the field. Carrasco was sent for X-rays, which revealed the fracture.

Jeff Manship replaced Carrasco after the infield hit. Carrasco missed six weeks earlier this season with a strained left hamstring, also sustained against the Tigers.

Jose Ramirez hit a winning single with the bases loaded in the 10th against Justin Wilson (4-5).

Andrew Miller (8-1), Cleveland's eighth reliever, pitched the final two innings and completed a four-hitter. Manship, Kyle Crockett, Cody Anderson, Zach McAllister, Perci Garner, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen preceded Miller.

"Right when it happened, I called (bullpen coach Jason Bere) down there and said, 'Tell them to put their seat belts on. Because they're all going to pitch, and we're going to win,'" Francona said "I mean, Carrasco aside, that was a fun game to be a part of."

Tigers starter Justin Verlander allowed one hit in seven innings - Kipnis' leadoff single in the sixth.

"Obviously, this is a tough team loss," he said. "This late in the year, when every game is so important, it hurts. One run was all they needed in the end."

Miguel Cabrera had two of Detroit's four hits and needs one to reach 2,500.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Nick Castellanos (broken left hand) began taking batting practice in Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday and could be activated off the disabled list early next week.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained abdominal muscle) was announced as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning but was removed following a pitching change.

UP NEXT

LHP Daniel Norris (2-2) is to start for Detroit on Sunday and RHP Trevor Bauer (11-7) for Cleveland. Norris had a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Monday against Minnesota. Bauer is 3-2 with a 6.64 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers.