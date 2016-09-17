Thomas & Mack expansion expected to enhance existing events, lure others

The final touches to UNLV’s $72.5 million Thomas & Mack Arena renovations were revealed Friday for the first time, showcasing the future of the venue as it competes in a growing Las Vegas sports and event market.

The 36,000-square-foot addition includes the StripView Pavilion on the west side of the arena, which features 9,200 square feet of event space and 2,500 square feet in patio space overlooking the Strip.

The school hopes the new space, used primarily during basketball season for UNLV athletics, will allow promoters to grow their events within the venue.

“This space provides more flexibility and will suit a wide variety of event needs. It will also enhance all of our existing events and bring in new events that we could not have accommodated in the past,” said Michael Newcomb, executive director of the Thomas & Mack Center, Cox Pavilion and Sam Boyd Stadium.

Other annual users of Thomas & Mack include the National Finals Rodeo, the Mountain West Conference for its annual basketball tournament and the National Basketball Association for its annual summer league.