Casino promotions: Sept. 18-24

DOWNTOWN GRAND

2017 Cadillac XT5 giveaway

Date: Through Oct. 1

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Receive one virtual drawing ticket for every 25 base points earned on slots, video poker or live table games. Three players will be drawn for a chance to win a car in their choice of red, white or blue.

• • •

Apple-a-Day giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn 25 base points to be eligible to win an Apple TV, iPad Mini 2 or Apple Watch.

• • •

One Million point giveaway

Date: Sept. 23-24

Time: 6, 8 and 10 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 points earned. Three names will be chosen. Win 100,000, 150,000 or 250,000 points.

• • •

Gas card giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Information: Receive a drawing ticket for every 25 base points earned. Drawings are every half-hour from 7 p.m. to midnight. Prizes are gas cards worth $75-$500.

• • •

Pick Your Poison

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 375 base points to receive a bottle of liquor.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 500, 1,000 or 1,500 base points to receive a kitchen-themed gift.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Touchdown Spin and Win

Date: Through Oct. 1

Information: Earn entries by playing table games and winning specific hands. Earn 2x entries Sundays and Mondays in September. Drawings will occur at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in September. Five winners will be selected, and they must be present within two minutes to win. Winners can spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 or land a touchdown prize — $250 cash plus $100-$500 in promotional chips.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Dish giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points on the same day to receive Tuscan-themed dishware. Receive an antipasto tray Sept. 22.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Sutter Home wine giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points to receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points to receive another. Keep the points. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. On Sept. 22 the choice is cabernet sauvignon or white zinfandel; there’s a maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

75th anniversary $75,000 drawing

Date: Thursdays through October

Time: Drawing at 7 p.m.

Information: One winner will receive 500,000 points; two winners will receive 250,000 points; five winners will receive 100,000 points; and 10 winners will receive 50,000 points.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Play for Your Meal

Date: Tuesdays and Fridays in September

Information: Earn at least 150 points from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to receive 50 percent off breakfast or lunch buffet coupon. Earn 650 points to receive a free buffet coupon for any meal of the day. Play for a deli coupon every Friday night between 6 and 11:59 p.m. Earn 650 points for $10 dining credit toward the Sportsbook Deli.

• • •

T-Shirt Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a voucher for a T-shirt. Each redeemed voucher will be placed into a drawing, with three $100 winners selected every hour between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., a $500 winner will be drawn.

• • •

Earn bonus play

Date: Saturdays in September

Information: Receive $5 in play for every 500 points earned.

• • •

STRATOSPHERE

New member Cruise & Play

Date: Through Sept. 30

Information: Sign up for a loyalty card to receive a chance to play a kiosk game and win a free night or other prizes.

• • •

NASCAR truck race ticket giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 30

Information: Receive one ticket for every 100 base points. The race is Oct. 1.

• • •

Blue card multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Locals with a blue players’ card can earn 2x points.

• • •

Orange card multiplier

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Locals with an orange players’ card can earn 3x points.

• • •

September Cool Cash giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 30

Information: Receive 5,000 base points in September and get $25. Earn a maximum of $500; players can keep their points.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays in September

Information: Win up to $4,000.

• • •

Lucky Friday table game drawings

Date: Fridays in September

Time: Every hour from 7 to 10 p.m.

Information: Earn entries Monday through Friday. Ten players will win $500 in chips.

• • •

Tournament Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a tournament entry with a shot at the first-place prize of $1,200 in play. Members who participate in all four tournaments and place in the top five in each will win a share of $100,000 cash.

• • •

WESTGATE

$50,000 Hoot for Loot giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 30

Information: Earn one scratch card for every 250 slot points earned and win up to $1,000. Earn 2x cards on Sundays.

• • •

ELDORADO

Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: Sixteen players will get chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

WILDFIRE

Gift giveaways

Date: Select Wednesdays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive one gift. Earn 250 additional points to receive a second gift. Receive a fruit-infused water bottle on Sept. 21.

• • •

Hot seat bonus

Date: Thursdays and Fridays in September

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Information: Valid at Wildfire Rancho. Players can win $10 in slot play every 10 minutes. There will be a $100 bonus drawing in which one winner will be selected at 6:30 p.m.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Monday through Thursday in September

Information: Valid at Wildfire Valley View. Receive a gift when you earn 400 points. Points must be earned on same day. Limit is two gifts per person, per day.

• • •

ORLEANS

Take It or Trade It

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Information: Win up to $4,000.

• • •

FREMONT

60th anniversary bonuses

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a free breakfast and earn 200 points for a free dinner at Paradise Buffet. In addition, earn up to 60x points. Play the kiosk game for a chance to win $100 in play.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in September

Information: Earn 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Senior Day

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn 300 same-day points for a gift.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 300 base points on giveaway days to be eligible. Receive a cooler bag on Sept. 21.

• • •

$110,000 Roll into Riches drawing

Date: Through Oct. 1. Drawings are Friday and Saturday

Time: 2:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 base points and receive an entry into weekly cash drawings. There will be five cash winners with a top prize of $2,500. Must be present to win.

• • •

Play and Pour

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 200 base slot points for a free bottle of wine or liquor, or a six-pack of beer. Max of four per player, per day.

• • •

PALMS

$62,250 Winning Vibes drawing

Date: Through Oct. 1

Information: Earn drawing tickets from slot play. Swipe Monday through Friday for 20 entries. Drawings held every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Twenty winners selected each week with a max prize of $3,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Sept. 18, 24 and 25

Time: 12:01 a.m.-6:59 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 base points on video slots or 500 base points on video poker to receive a gift. Get a cosmetic tote on Sept. 18, Champagne flutes on Sept. 24 and a scarf on Sept. 25.

• • •

Bonus Wednesday point multipliers

Date: Sept. 21

Time: 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x points on reels and video poker.

• • •

September movie tickets

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points on slots or 500 points on video poker for a movie ticket voucher.

• • •

$15,000 Swipe and Always Win

Date: Sept. 21

Time: 12:01 a.m.-9:59 p.m.

Information: Earn 25 points on slots or 100 points on video poker to play kiosk game. Win up to $100 in slot play.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Fall Frenzy gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to get one free gift. Earn 300 more points to receive another. Maximum of two gifts per day. Keep the points. On Sept. 22, the gift is a bottle of Wild Turkey American Honey.

• • •

Scratch and Score

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points to get a scratch card. Win up to $500.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Tip a Cow kiosk game

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Earn 20 points to play game. Win up to 1 million points.

• • •

$100,000 Grand Progressive Giveaway drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x entries on Sundays and Tuesdays. There will be 94 winners throughout the month; four winners will split a minimum of $10,000 at the final drawing.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Money Booth

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: One player every 10 minutes will step inside the money booth to catch cash.

• • •

Point multiplier drawing

Date: Fridays in September

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100x points. Fifty names will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. for the multiplier upgrade.

• • •

Progressive point multipliers

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 100 base points for a chance to win up to 15x points.

• • •

Nifty Fifty slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: For players 50 and older. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SILVERTON

Crazy for Cash and Camaros

Date: Sept. 24; final car drawing is Sept. 25

Time: Sept. 24 drawing is at 7 p.m.; final drawing is at noon

Information: Players with loyalty cards can earn entries every day; earn 10x entries Sept. 18 (excluding finale car drawing). Ten winners will be announced at each drawing, grand prize is a 2017 Limited Edition Chevrolet Camaro.

• • •

Sweet September Slot Tournament

Date: Sept. 24

Time: Registration is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23; late registration is Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

Information: $25 buy-in. First place wins $7,500. Everyone wins something.

• • •

Power Hour Mondays

Date: Sept. 19 and 26

Time: 8-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 10X points.

• • •

Hot Seat Wednesday

Date: Sept. 21 and 28

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Two Silverton Rewards Club members per hour will win $100 slot play each. Valid on reel machines.

• • •

Earn & Win Salt Lamp

Date: Sept. 23 and 30

Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive a salt lamp.

• • •

ALIANTE

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 10x on reels.

• • •

Glittery Tumbler giveaway

Date: Sept. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 on the day of the giveaway to receive a tumbler.

• • •

$300,000 Aliante Manor Drawings

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be picked at both drawings. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

$500,000 Guaranteed Big Spin & Win

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Card holders will earn four electronic drawing entries for every base point earned on any slot or video reel machines, and one drawing entry for every base point earned on video poker. Each night, 25 winners will be selected to spin the wheel for the chance to win prizes, including up to $25,000. Participants must activate entries between 4 and 8 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Luggage giveaway

Date: Sept. 22 and 23

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive a piece of the Travelers Club four-piece luggage set.

• • •

Hornitos tequila giveaway

Date: Sept. 22-23

Time: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive a bottle of Hornitos tequila.

• • •

$400K Run for the Money drawing

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Five players will be selected for a chance to win up to $100,000. To participate, earn 100 slot points to gain five drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $15 for one hour on a table game will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Monday through Wednesday in September.

• • •

$50K baccarat drawing

Date: Fridays in September

Time: Hourly, 8 p.m.-midnight

Information: Two players will be drawn to spin a wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 in play. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry and pai gow players must have three of a kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Entries reset weekly.

• • •

GOLDEN NUGGET

Bedsheet giveaway

Date: Sept. 19-21

Information: Earn 1,000 credits to earn a set of Lavish Home Series 1,200-sheer count sheets.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Dining promotion

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a voucher for an entree worth up to $8.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

100 Days of Summer $100,000 giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 27

Information: Each day, players have the opportunity to win their share of $1,000 in prizes.

• • •

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

$30,000 Hot Days Cooler Cash giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 30

Information: Earn tickets based on play. Drawings are Fridays; 35 names chosen.

• • •

Bonus play days

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in September

Information: Receive $5 in play for earning 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical bet.