Driver, 10-year-old child among 4 dead in NC bus crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the bus driver and a 10-year-old child are among the four people killed when a bus carrying a junior college football team crashed on a North Carolina highway.

State troopers released a statement Sunday morning identifying the victims of Saturday's crash. The bus driver was identified as 43-year-old Brian Kirkpatrick of Chester. The other victims were 10-year-old Darice Hicks of Rock Hill, 21-year-old Devonte Gibson of Rock Hill and 19-year-old Teto Hamilton of Pahokee, Florida.

Highway Patrol Lt. Jeff Gordon says 42 other people on the bus were hurt, but their injuries don't appear life-threatening.

Gordon says the bus blew a tire on U.S. Highway 74 near Hamlet, North Carolina.

Troopers say most of the players on the team came from Clinton College in Rock Hill.