Hard work and commitment will bring the Runnin’ Rebels back

Brian Greenspun is taking some time off and is turning over his Where I Stand column to others. Today’s guest columnist is Marvin Menzies, preparing for his first season as UNLV men’s basketball coach.

Sitting in the head coach’s chair of a collegiate men’s basketball program at a school such as UNLV requires a CEO’s mentality.

I have a vision of where I would like the program to be. The challenge is being able to see the big picture and managing all of the pieces to fit together to achieve the goals that we set.

When I was hired in April, there were only three scholarship players on our roster. We moved quickly, assembling a coaching staff that is national in nature and to match the power of the Runnin’ Rebel brand.

Using the relationships I have built over the years, we were able to overcome many of the initial challenges we faced. That’s not to say we are done. In fact, we are only getting started.

The only way to attack the challenges we face is with a full day’s hard work and commitment, and to do things based on priority. In other words, we have a to-do list, but we prioritize that list. As you accomplish tasks each day, the next day you take the same approach. As time goes by, things become clearer in terms of what needs to be accomplished.

We are focused on being as competitive as possible as quickly as we can, without sacrificing the integrity of building a strong foundation for the program.

We spend a lot of time doing our due diligence with recruiting. We are looking for student-athletes with high character — kids who want to be Runnin’ Rebels before becoming pros. We want those who understand the value of our brand and have the desire to give back to the university and community, even while they are here as players, so that when they move on, they have developed a love for this institution and become contributing alumni.

Our coaching staff has contacts throughout the country and internationally. Andre LaFleur has heavy ties to the East, having come from UConn and Providence; Rob Jeter knows the Midwest, coming from Milwaukee; and Eric Brown is connected to the West, having coached at Long Beach State and USC.

We have created a blueprint to recruit anywhere in the nation as well as overseas, while understanding that our home base of Las Vegas will always be a priority. Keeping the best of the best here will always be a goal.

One of the most challenging things we have accomplished was building a competitive roster within the time frame we have had to work with.

We were able to bring in three kids from the Chicago area, two international players and others from California and Texas. That is a microcosm of how we will recruit in the future. We are looking for kids who fit what we are trying to do, philosophically and athletically. We are creating a culture that will translate to success — on the court, in the classroom and in life.

I have a great love for UNLV from my time here as an assistant coach. There are so many fond memories that my wife, Tammy, and I have. Even though we were here for a short time, we continued to follow the program closely.

I helped recruit Joe Darger, Wendell White and Gaston Essengue, and coached other former Runnin’ Rebels such as Joel Anthony, Lou Amundson and Curtis Terry. Being able to follow those guys on their run to the Sweet 16 in 2007, knowing that I had a hand in helping to develop them as people and basketball players, gave me great pride. We were thrilled to see their success under Coach Lon Kruger.

That’s a specific goal of ours: to get the program back to the NCAA Tournament. We know how much hard work it will take to accomplish that.

We loved living here. In fact, it was one of our favorite cities that we have had the opportunity to live in. My kids also loved it here, and we are so happy to be back.

Growing up three hours from here, in Los Angeles, it was almost like coming home — both spiritually and physically.

This is my dream job. We are excited to be here, we are working hard and we can’t wait to see our great Runnin’ Rebel fans in the Thomas & Mack Center this season.

Go Rebels!