Man, 19, killed in overnight shooting in North Las Vegas

A 19-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. today to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of East Wright Avenue and found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, North Las Vegas Police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a small blue pickup truck may be involved in the homicide, police said. The shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.