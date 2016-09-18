Ramp at Spaghetti Bowl freeway junction back open

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened a freeway ramp at the largest freeway interchange in the state.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 to the southbound Interstate 15 ramp opened back up early today.

The lanes are in the busy interchange known as the Spaghetti Bowl.

The 36-hour closure was needed to shift the ramp lanes east in preparation for an I-15 bridge demolition crossing Symphony Park Drive.

NDOT officials say the demolition is part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl.