Swamps, marijuana and beer: 2 killers’ 3 weeks on the run

When the two men plunged into the unforgiving wilderness of the Adirondacks, they had scant experience and a kit better suited to boys running away from home than to convicted killers fleeing a maximum-security prison: pepperoni sticks, toilet paper, a cache of black pepper, an electric shaver and 40 granola bars, all packed in a cloth guitar case.

But they managed to avoid capture for three weeks in the rugged northernmost reaches of New York state. Navigating by the stars and using evasion tactics gleaned from Vietnam War movies, they pillaged peanut butter and pasta — as well as moonshine and marijuana — from remote hunting cabins. They stole sleep by the hour and tracked their pursuers movements via news reports on a purloined transistor radio. In the end, feet worn bloody by flight, they argued and went separate ways before their bids for freedom ended — one in capture, one in death.

The escape of David Sweat and Richard W. Matt in June 2015 from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora captivated the nation. And much of the tale has since been told: how they patiently planned their escape; how they manipulated the affections of a female guard; how they broke out of the prison, one of the state’s toughest. But little has been disclosed about what it was actually like for the two hunted men during their 30-mile slog in the deep woods between the prison and the Canadian border.

The survivor, Sweat, has told their story in novelistic detail — it reads like a new twist on a grand wilderness adventure — to investigators from the New York State Police, the state Inspector General’s Office and the state prison agency in a series of interviews that began from his hospital bed the day he was captured. It is contained in more than 500 pages of transcripts.

It is the drama as seen from the vantage point of the hunted, the police and dogs always just one step behind, hopscotching from rural roads to rutted mountainsides, dragging themselves through swamps and up and down steep inclines.

The men cobbled together their survival kit from what was available inside the maximum-security prison — “You plan for the best, hope for the worst,” Sweat said — amassing a supply of black pepper he later used to throw dogs off his scent, along with a shaver so they would not look like bearded fugitives.

Much of the time, the two men spent cold, wet, shivering nights sleeping on the ground or in elevatedhunting blinds, platforms hidden high in the trees from which hunters stalk and shoot their prey, a perch from which in one instance, Sweat said, he could identify the search area by watching helicopters and planes above.

But they also spent some time in rough-hewed cabins used by hunters, at least some of which belong to state corrections officers who work in the prisons like Clinton, Sweat said.

It was in one cabin that they found the moonshine and marijuana, which, along with a propane heater and an ample supply of food, would allow them to stay for two nights. In another officer’s camp, they found a shotgun, which they took, and uniform jackets belonging to the corrections officers, which they apparently did not.

“I found their weed and everything,” Sweat, 36, told his interrogators, referring to the first cabin. “I was laughing my ass — because I like to smoke weed every once in awhile. It mellows me out, keeps me calm.”

A senior investigator with the state police asked if they had smoked any that night.

“Yes, we got high as hell for like two nights,” he said, adding that they also drank the moonshine. “So, you know, we’d drink, get high and hang out because there ain’t nobody coming up here during the week.”

The two convicted killers practically played house.

“We’d turn the heaters on and we’d cook,” Sweat recalled.

“We made pasta and everything else because they had pasta there, because we didn’t care — it was the COs,'” he said, using the shorthand for corrections officers, noting they were unlikely to report the break-in because of the marijuana.

The transcripts of the interviews were obtained under the state’s Freedom of Information Law. They reveal Sweat as an enthusiastic raconteur, eager to regale his questioners with his backwoods accomplishments and his MacGyver-like skills of improvisation. He was also quick to vent his apparent frustration with what he characterized as his sluggish, foolhardy and sometimes drunken fellow escapee, Matt.

“I got in an argument with him because every place we’d go, he’d get drunk,” Sweat complained. “And he would drink when we were moving. I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t be drunk when we’re moving; you’ve got to be sober.'”

The two men found the transistor radio and a refrigerator full of beer at another cabin, Sweat told the investigators. And in addition to helping them keep track of where the authorities were searching for them, the radio also provided some measure of entertainment and satisfaction.

“It was actually kind of a running joke between him and me because on the radio they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re not woodsmen, this and that,'” Sweat said. “And we’d laugh about it. It’s funny ... we’re not woodsmen and we’ve been in the woods for weeks.”

Then he gloated.

“They can’t catch us. But we’re not woodsmen.”

Sweat said Matt, 49, had reckless ideas — shooting troopers, carjacking passers-by on the rural roads or sticking up people in their homes and taking their money and cars. After two weeks, Matt began to wear on him. With their hunters in hot pursuit, Sweat left him behind.

“I said, you know what, I hate to do it to him, but I kept my part of the deal, I got him out,” he said, “and I bolted on him.”

On June 26, a drunken Matt was confronted by a U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit, and, the authorities say, pointed a shotgun at one of its members. A federal agent shot him twice in the head and once in the neck.

Two days later, Sweat was walking on a rural road just a mile and a half from the Canadian border when a sergeant in a state police car approached him. Sweat believed the sergeant was confused because Sweat had shaved the night before as part of his plan for not looking like a haggard convict on the run.

Sweat started to cross a field of alfalfa, heading for the tree line on the opposite side.

The sergeant tried to call Sweat back to the road, saying, “Come here.” But Sweat responded with, “No, I’m good,” and kept walking.

He started moving faster. The sergeant swore at him.

“He started running behind me,” Sweat recalled. “I took off. The next thing he says: ‘I’m going to shoot you. If you don’t stop, I’m going to shoot you.’ I said: ‘I ain’t got no weapons. I don’t have no weapons.'”

Sweat said he held up his hands so the trooper could see he was unarmed, but he kept running. The tree line got closer. He dropped the bag he was carrying. The sergeant got down on one knee, carefully set up his shot and fired.

“He hit me twice, and it was — the first one hit me in the shoulder, the top,” Sweat said. “It killed this whole arm. I couldn’t move it. And the other one was on the other side. I thought, ‘Man, I’m going to hit the ground,’ and just started spitting blood up. He hit my lung.”

After Sweat recovered, he pleaded guilty to first-degree escape and promotion of prison contraband and was sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison, on top of his life-without-parole sentence for the 2002 killing of a Broome County sheriff’s deputy.

He is in the Special Housing Unit at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, the state’s newest maximum-security prison.

Portions of Sweat’s account could not be corroborated, with Matt, the only other witness to many of the events, dead. And while a report this summer by the state inspector general, Catherine Leahy-Scott, detailing the prison lapses that led to the escape in some measure relied on Sweat’s account of the breakout itself, it acknowledged that questions would arise about his motivation and credibility.

But the report noted that information he provided under oath had been corroborated, wherever possible, by other evidence, adding, “In instances where no independent corroboration exists, the inspector general has found Sweat’s account credible and consistent with other known facts.”