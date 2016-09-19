Another slip for Libertarian Gary Johnson: ‘Nobody got hurt’

Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party presidential candidate who has struggled in recent weeks to recover from a gaffe in which he was unable to identify Aleppo, in war-torn Syria, appeared to fumble once more Sunday when he said no one had been injured in two violent events in New York City and Minnesota over the weekend.

“Well, first of all, just grateful that nobody got hurt,” Johnson told CNN’s Brian Stelter in an appearance on the network’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday.

In fact, 29 people were injured in an explosion in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood Saturday, and nine people were stabbed in Minnesota before the suspect was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.

Johnson, a former Republican governor of New Mexico, has been an object of curiosity for younger voters, as has Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee. Some establishment Republicans who do not support Donald Trump have been drawn to Johnson and his running mate, William Weld. The two campaigns have also been a source of alarm for Democrats, who fear that a third-party threat could shake up results in the coming election.

On Friday, both candidates were dealt a blow when they were told they would not be able to participate in a presidential debate Monday at Hofstra University after they failed to reach 15 percent support in five national polls.

It was unclear whether Johnson’s verbal gaffes will hurt his numbers. In assessing debate eligibility, the Commission on Presidential Debates estimates that he reached 8.4 percent and Stein reached 3.2 percent.

On Monday, Joe Hunter, a spokesman for Johnson’s campaign, said the candidate had quickly issued a Twitter response saying he’d misspoken and meant to say that no one had been killed.

The campaign also issued a statement to The New York Post that acknowledged the injuries soon after Johnson’s “Reliable Sources” appearance.

“Regardless of the motivations for such senseless acts, they remind us that there are very real threats to our safety and our freedom, threats that must be dealt with realistically and firmly,” the statement read.

Previously, Johnson had to go into damage-control mode for asking “What is Aleppo?” during an MSNBC appearance Sept. 8.

“I am human,” he said in an interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”