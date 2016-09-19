New website, video critical of Rep. Hardy’s support of Trump

Democratic congressional candidate Ruben Kihuen is launching a digital offensive today tying Cresent Hardy, his opponent in November, to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump through a new website and video.

The website trumphardyquiz.com, titled “Super Quiz,” attempts to conflate Trump’s words with those of Kihuen’s Republican opponent, Rep. Cresent Hardy, by displaying 17 quotations and asking people to guess who said them.

For a correct answer the display text reads, “Right!! (Although Trump & Hardy sound the same to us!),” while for a wrong answer it says, “Wrong!! (But we can’t tell the difference either!)”

A video that accompanies the website features an audio clip of Hardy saying he will support Trump “100 percent” and “do whatever” to get Trump elected, interspersed with clips of Trump mocking a disabled reporter, touting building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and saying women should be punished for having abortions. (Trump walked back the abortion comment, saying it’s the doctors instead who should be punished.)

Both the website and video are paid for by Kihuen’s campaign and continue the Democrats’ overall strategy of tying Republican candidates to Trump.

Kihuen and Hardy are battling for control of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which Hardy won in a surprise victory over the then-Democratic incumbent, Steven Horsford.

Democrats had a 35,000-person voter registration advantage as of August in the district, which cover the northern portion of Clark County, southern Lyon County, and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.