Flight from Denver to Reno veers off runway before takeoff

DENVER — Officials say a flight heading to Reno, Nevada, rolled off the runway at Denver International Airport while getting ready to take off.

The airport says no one was injured when United Flight 296 veered into a grassy area while taxiing Sunday evening.

Passenger Mike Higdon, a reporter at the Reno Gazette-Journal, told Denver news station KUSA-TV that the engines roared loudly and the plane slowed before stopping suddenly.

He says the pilot told those on board that as the plane approached the runway, its brakes wouldn't work so he used the emergency reverse engines to keep it from going into a ditch.

The passengers were taken by bus to the concourse.