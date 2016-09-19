Las Vegas hockey team hits season ticket deposit cap at 16,000

Tickets may be hard to come by in the inaugural season of the Las Vegas entry into the National Hockey League.

Officials announced today that the team reached its cap for season tickets, securing deposits for 16,000 seats for when the organization debuts in the 2017-18 season.

T-Mobile Arena has a 17,500-seat layout for hockey. A limited number of game-day tickets will be made available, the team announced in a statement.

“This is a truly historic event for the Las Vegas community, the NHL and all of our fans. I would like to thank everyone who has supported and continues to support our efforts to make the Las Vegas NHL franchise a success,” owner Bill Foley said in a statement.

The season-ticket drive started in February 2015 with a goal of 10,000 deposits. More than 5,000 tickets were sold within two days and 9,000 within a month, according to officials. The franchise was awarded June 22 and brought another spike in sales.

“We launched a season ticket drive to demonstrate the long-term viability of an NHL franchise in Las Vegas and were able to surpass our initial goal within months,” Foley said.

