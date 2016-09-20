Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

2 adults, child displaced by fire that did $40,000 in damage

Two adults and a child were displaced after a townhouse caught fire in the east valley this morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire started about 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Great Plains Way, near Flamingo Road and U.S. 95, according to officials.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, which did an estimated $40,000 in damage, officials said. Nobody was injured, and the American Red Cross was providing assistance, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

