Commissioners name longtime employee as next county manager

The Clark County Commission today voted unanimously to appoint Yolanda King as the next county manager.

King, a longtime county employee, now serves a dual role as assistant manager and chief financial officer.

She will take over for County Manager Don Burnette, who announced his decision to step down last month.

Commissioners expressed confidence in King’s ability to assume the duties of county manager, widely considered the most powerful appointed position in Southern Nevada.

The manager oversees the county’s budget, employees and dozens of departments, including McCarran International Airport and University Medical Center. The Las Vegas Strip is also in unincorporated Clark County.

“I think Yolanda is well qualified and well respected, not only by staff but within the community,” Commission Chris Giunchigliani said, adding she was happy to see a woman and minority earn the opportunity.

Commissioners interviewed two other internal candidates but ultimately favored King, given her depth of experience in areas such as financial operations and employee contract negotiations.

It’s unclear when King will start her new job.

Burnette has not announced an exact departure date, indicating that he wanted to coordinate a smooth transition for his successor.

The commission next needs to approve an employment contract for King.

“Don Burnette has been a remarkable manager,” King said. “I do have big shoes to fill ... Thank you for this opportunity, and I appreciate the full support of this board.”

King began working for the county as a part-time employee in 1986 before rising through the ranks. She previously served as the county’s director of budget and financial planning.

King has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and management information systems from UNLV and a master of business administration degree from the University of Phoenix.