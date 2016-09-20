Convenience-store robbery triggers standoff in southwest valley

A robbery investigation in the southwest valley this afternoon led to the arrest of one person and a possible barricade situation at an apartment complex involving a second person, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the complex in the 9900 block of West Russell Road near Grand Canyon Drive sometime after the 2:42 p.m. robbery at a convenience store in the 5300 block of South Fort Apache Road, which is about a mile away, police said. Weapons were not reportedly used.

One of the suspects was arrested without incident after a foot chase and the second person is believed to be inside an apartment in the complex, which has since been evacuated, police said.