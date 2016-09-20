Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

Currently: 81° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Defense attorney sparks ‘Black Lives’ protest in Las Vegas court

Image

John Locher / AP

Erika Ballou, a deputy public defender in Clark County, stands outside of a courtroom Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ballou sparked a protest in a Las Vegas courtroom where she refused on Tuesday to remove a “Black Lives Matter” button from her blouse, despite a judge’s request not to demonstrate what he called “political speech.”

A defense attorney sparked a Las Vegas courtroom protest when she refused to remove a "Black Lives Matter" button from her blouse despite a judge's request not to demonstrate what he called political speech.

About a dozen other lawyers arrived Tuesday to support Deputy Public Defender Erika Ballou telling Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon she has a First Amendment right to show her opinion.

The judge earlier asked people to cover T-shirts they'd worn to support victims in another case.

He told Ballou he tries to keep the courtroom free from outside influences.

Ballou says she took her stand after the Las Vegas police union sent a letter last week to judges, complaining that what the union leader termed "'Black Lives Matter' propaganda" has no place in courtrooms.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy