Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

Currently: 89° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles

Image

Steve Marcus

Donald Trump Jr., son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, smiles during an interview at the Trump International Hotel Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Fox News is showing a video of his father in the television at right.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. has posted a message on Twitter likening Syrian refugees to a bowl of poisoned Skittles.

Seeking to promote his father's presidential campaign, the younger Trump posted a tweet featuring a bowl of the candy Skittles with a warning.

"If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?" said the tweet on the verified @DonaldTrumpJr handle.

"That's our Syrian refugee problem," said the post, which caused a stir and negative tweets on the internet into Tuesday.

Young Trump's tweet said, "This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first."

His father has advocated sharply restraining immigration and has accused opponent Hillary Clinton of advocating acceptance of thousands of refugees.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy