Don’t take all social media ‘news’ as fact; check it out

Brian Greenspun is taking some time off and is turning over his Where I Stand column to others. Today’s guest columnist is Richard Johnson, training manager at Life Time Athletic in Green Valley.

Our society is consuming media and news irresponsibly. It is our duty as U.S. citizens to be well informed about current events, but the inundation of media outlets has made this a burdensome process. Responsible citizens need to do their due diligence to find the most reputable sources of information. Stories ranging from politics to health and wellness flood our inboxes, feeds and favorite websites daily. So the question becomes what to read and who to follow for the facts?

I want to lend some advice to the leaders of the next generation. The plethora of choices has lead many to simply opt out when it comes to fact checking. Many of us are now wired to read stories quickly and accept them as facts because they are being posted to what we feel are legitimate sources such as Facebook and Twitter. Oftentimes these can be great for the latest do-it-yourself hack or the best new taco place in town, but they can miss the mark when it comes to important issues. This is why you need to take the initiative to be an analytical reader. When I read or see something of importance, I take the time to check the facts. This process may take a few extra minutes but is well worth it in the long run.

For instance, the recent coverage of Hillary Clinton’s health has either damaged her presidential bid because it shows weakness and vulnerability, or boosted it because it reflects someone who has worked herself to exhaustion and powered through it. I choose to side with the latter. I do this because when something of such importance is brought to my attention I take the time to check multiple sources and outlets to accumulate as much information as possible before I make a judgment. In this case, I researched the effects of pneumonia and heat stroke, Bloomberg News for interviews of Bill Clinton on his wife’s recovery and asked people in the know for their take on the situation as a whole. This allowed me to make an informed judgment as to the validity or exaggeration of the initial news reports. I don’t know many people who would hold up as well as she has with the daunting travel schedule and constant demand to perform during her run for the presidency.

Pieces written in sources that have stood the test of time and are fact checked are essential to read, even if they may be longer than you are accustomed to reading or have a fee associated with them. Unfortunately, these news sources are dwindling due to lack of advertising. People need to be willing and able to not only take the time to find good information but also pay for it. I want to ensure that my generation and the succeeding generations still have easy access to great writing and factual accounts. Reading only blogs and websites produced by amateurs with agendas and bait-click headlines versus credible journalists reporting fairly and accurately will likely cheat you of the full picture. To be an informed citizen, you need to be analytical and diligent when compiling information.

Easy ways to break out the cycle of quick news and fallacies is to seek out reputable, trusted news outlets — both national and local — even if that means paying for their online editions. Try this old adage of subscribing to a publication that pertains to your profession or interests and two others that will expose you to other points of views and subjects. I do this by reading the Sun, the Wall Street Journal, Scientific American, and subscribing to pubmed.com for peer-reviewed articles pertaining to health. This strategy will broaden horizons and sharpen critical thinking skills — results that will benefit everyone.