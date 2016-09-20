GOP committee ads target Democratic House candidates

The National Republican Congressional Committee is up on the television airwaves today with two new ads attacking Democratic candidates in Nevada’s two competitive House races.

One ad, titled “Hostile,” goes after state Sen. Ruben Kihuen, running to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, for voting for a $1.4 billion tax package as a state senator during the 2015 Legislative session, echoing an NRCC ad from last week.

Kihuen also highlighted the bipartisan tax vote in his first ad spot, noting that he supported the Republican-backed package while his GOP opponent, Rep. Cresent Hardy, has said that he probably would have voted against the taxes.

Kihuen is attempting to unset Hardy in the 4th District, where Democrats have about a 35,000-person voter registration advantage.

The other ad, called “Perfect for Them,” portrays Henderson synagogue leader Jacky Rosen, running in the 3rd District, as a candidate “handpicked” to run for Congress by Democrats.

“Like a tomato, a book or a piece of clothing, Jacky Rosen was handpicked for Congress by Washington liberals,” the narrator says. “Because her liberal policies are perfect for them."

The ad highlights an interview where Rosen called Obacamare a “fabulous first step.”

Rosen is running against Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian for the open seat in the 3rd District, which Rep. Joe Heck, a Republican, is vacating to run for U.S. Senate. Republicans and Democrats have almost equal voter registration numbers in the district.

The NRCC has spent about $926,000 in the 4th District and $34,000 in the 3rd District to date, according to a ProPublica spending tracker.

The 4th District covers the northern portion of Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties. The 3rd District encompasses the southern tip of Clark County including Henderson, Summerlin and the southwest.