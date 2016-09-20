Legalizing weed will cost lives

Regarding the story “Once an enforcer of marijuana laws, now he works for legalization” (Las Vegas Sun, Sept. 13) by Ric Anderson:

I disagree with detention officer Jason Thomas’ “revised” view of marijuana. He now supports the drug and cites two reasons for the change: 1. His 2 1/2-year job as a detention guard gave him special insight into criminals (the dealers); and 2. He cites his new job in the marijuana industry in Colorado as giving him more insight on selling drugs. (It seems like all people involved in selling the drug are for it; no surprise here.)

As a former police officer from Chicago, I can say with conviction that most street cops (the men and women who actually see and have contact with the drug dealers and the people who comprise their world: the addicts, prostitutes, pimps and the host of others who buy from them), are against the legalization of yet another substance that allows our populace to drive under the influence, commit crimes and act irrationally so as to endanger others while high.

Those who support the drug are people like Thomas who stand to profit from its sale. In Nevada we have the same issue: Politicians who support the sale of marijuana are those most likely to own and operate exchanges that sell the drug. Of course all these “legitimate” dealers claim they sell marijuana for medical reasons only, but in reality, we all know recreational customers are where the big money will come from. Giving elderly people a little weed for their glaucoma allows these CEO drug dealers to get their foot in the door, but once the drug is approved for recreational use, millions of adults and kids will become instant customers. It is a marketing scheme similar to that employed by the cigarette industry.

The sad fact is that society and politicians have always been willing to trade the potentially deadly consequences of using drugs, alcohol and now marijuana for a temporary high. How many lives are worth the extra tax dollars we will receive? One more is too many!