Nashville-bound Southwest jet returns safely to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Nashville, Tennessee, had to return to Los Angeles just after takeoff because of a mechanical problem.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says none of the 147 people aboard was injured as the jet landed safely on Monday night.

The passengers got off the plane on mobile staircases, were taken to the terminal and assigned to other flights.

Humphrey says the plane will remain in place on the runway while it's inspected.