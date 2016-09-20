No parole for defendant in murder-for-hire death of Nellis airman

John Locher / AP

A 38-year-old ex-convict was sentenced to life in Nevada state prison without parole for his role in a plot by a mother of four to kill her husband, a U.S. Air Force service member from Guam serving at Nellis Air Force Base, for his life insurance.

Corry Hawkins' attorney, Andrea Luem, asked Tuesday for leniency and a chance for her client to one day be paroled after his sentence in the December 2010 shooting death of Staff Sgt. Nathan Paet.

But Clark County District Judge Douglas Herndon said he was convinced that Hawkins helped plan the murder and was with Michael Rodriguez when Nathan Paet was gunned down in his garage.

The wife, Michelle Antwanette Paet, and her boyfriend and co-conspirator, Rodriguez, were convicted at trial.

They are also serving life without parole.

According to police, Nathan Paet was shot and killed Dec. 1 after he opened his garage door to leave for work. He went back inside the home after the shooting, in the 9200 block of Alta Monte Court in the Mountain's Edge community of southwest Las Vegas, where he collapsed.

A police arrest report said his wife, Michelle Paet, confessed to helping plan her husband's murder with Rodriguez because they wanted to pursue a romantic relationship. They had been discussing the murder as early as October, police said.

Police determined from military officials that Michelle Paet would receive $400,000 upon the death of her husband. She claimed she would receive an additional $250,000 from another life insurance policy on her husband.