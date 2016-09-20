Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

Police investigating double homicide near Paradise, Tropicana

Ricardo Torres-Cortez

Metro Police investigate a double homicide in the 5000 block of Palo Verde Road, near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.

Officers responding to a report of a man attacking people with a baseball bat at an apartment complex took a suspect into custody before finding two bodies inside an apartment, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened this afternoon in the 5000 block of Palo Verde Road, near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue, police said. The area is just south of the UNLV campus.

After taking the suspect into custody, officers conducted a welfare check and found a man and woman dead in an apartment, Officer Danny Cordero said. Police described it as a double homicide.

No additional details were immediately available.

