Unemployment in Las Vegas area falls to 6 percent in August

CARSON CITY — Unemployment in the Las Vegas area dropped to 6 percent in August.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported the unemployment rate was down from 6.7 percent in July.

The lowest rate among Nevada counties was Elko at 4.5 percent, followed by Esmeralda at 4.7 percent. The highest jobless rate was 8.5 percent in Mineral County.

Unemployment was down in all 17 counties compared to a year ago, department economist Bill Anderson said. “The labor market in the Silver State continues to show positive signs of recovery,” he said.