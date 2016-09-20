Why some people oppose Question 1

I would like to add my thoughts to those of the letter writer of “Gun lobby lies about Question 1” (Las Vegas Sun, Sept. 12).

I agree with him that true law-abiding gun owners should support Question 1.

I also believe there are two more underlying reasons why many self-described “law-abiding gun owners” and the National Rifle Association officially oppose Question 1.

First, I believe there are many self-described “law-abiding gun owners” who are either not law-abiding or have skeletons in their closets that will prevent them from passing the background check. Therefore, they want to continue to buy weapons without a background check. That is the only way they will be able to get more guns.

Second, the NRA is greatly financially backed by gun manufacturers. They are pouring a great deal of money into PACs that are placing adds to call for the defeat of Question 1. It is to their financial benefit to be able to sell more guns to all gun enthusiasts, including these so-called “law-abiding gun owners” who are either not law-abiding or at the very least a danger to society and should not have guns.

As the letter writer said, true “law-abiding gun owners” have no reason to oppose Question 1.