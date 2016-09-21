Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as a missing Nevada man

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they identified a dead body found in the desert as a missing man from Nevada.

Bullhead City police say 80-year-old Jose "Daniel" Caballero was reported missing from Laughlin by his family on Aug. 18.

They say Caballero suffered from an onset of Alzheimer's disease.

A jogger flagged down a Bullhead City police officer Tuesday evening to report seeing a dead body in a desert area near Highway 95.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and Caballero was wearing the same clothing at the time he was reported missing and also had identification on him.

They say the cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.