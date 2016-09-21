Governor: ‘Sense of urgency’ to decide on stadium session

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said he doesn’t know if he will call a special session of the Legislature to consider public financing for a $1.9 billion football stadium in Las Vegas, but he’s feeling pressure to decide.

He said there is a “sense of urgency” about the matter because the owners of the Oakland Raiders meet with other NFL owners in January to discuss a possible move to Las Vegas.

Sandoval received a report on the issue Friday and said he has reviewed it. But he must undertake “due diligence” before deciding on a special session, he said.

A proposal from the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee recommends $750 million in public financing for the stadium through an increase in the 12 percent room tax in Clark County. The tax would increase by 0.88 on the Strip and 0.5 percent in the outlying areas of the county.

Private developers would contribute $650 million and the Raiders would put up $500 million. The plan does not include any public profit sharing.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, meanwhile, is pitching an alternative plan to build a 65,000-seat stadium that would be publicly owned and paid for by a 4 percent hike in the room tax. The team would pay rent to play there.

Segerblom requested a bill be drafted for lawmakers to consider during the regular legislative session that begins in February.

Sandoval said no decision has been made on whether to include an alternative financing plan in a potential special session. The governor sets the agenda for special sessions.