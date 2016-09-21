Inmate, 59, dies at state prison in Carson City

A 59-year-old inmate died Tuesday morning at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Shair Sahadat Ali told staff he wasn’t feeling well and was taken to a medical facility, officials said.

Ali lost consciousness and despite life-saving measures taken by medical personnel, he was pronounced dead about 9:40 p.m., officials said.

Ali was serving a 4 to 10-year sentence for theft. He was committed from Washoe County on Feb. 21, 2014.

The coroner will determine the cause of death, officials said.